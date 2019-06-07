Kalvin Periasamy had just left a gym when he was shot. Periasamy was released on R10000 bail earlier this year after he and his co-accused were arrested for the murder of Enver Ramsamy in 2016.
Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said when they arrived at the scene they found Periasamy had succumbed to his injuries.
Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said a case of murder was opened and Durban North SAPS for investigation.
While emergency officials waited for the state mortuary van, Periasamy’s family and friends rushed to the scene. His wife was inconsolable. The couple have two children, aged 12 and 7.
Periasamy has been linked to the notorious Bloods gang which allegedly has been operating in Phoenix for many years. Last year, Periasamy, his brother Kevin and Kevin’s wife Desiree, were arrested after a multidisciplinary task team raided Kevin’s home and found R97156 cash, two pistols, a shotgun, 64 live rounds of ammunition, 1836 heroin caps, 138 heroin straws, 80 crack cocaine pieces, 30 mandrax tablets, three bags of cocaine, two Ecstasy pills and 186g of dagga.
