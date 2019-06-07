Kevin "Cheesy" Periasamy, left, and his brother Calvin, along with five co-accused, were arrested in a drug bust.

DURBAN - Police are investigating a case of murder after a 29-year-old man was gunned down in a parking lot at Gateway Theatre of Shopping, in uMhlanga, yesterday. Kalvin Periasamy had just left a gym when he was shot. Periasamy was released on R10000 bail earlier this year after he and his co-accused were arrested for the murder of Enver Ramsamy in 2016.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said when they arrived at the scene they found Periasamy had succumbed to his injuries.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said a case of murder was opened and Durban North SAPS for investigation.

Kalvin Periasamy's wife breaks down at the scene. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency(ANA)

While emergency officials waited for the state mortuary van, Periasamy’s family and friends rushed to the scene. His wife was inconsolable. The couple have two children, aged 12 and 7.

Periasamy has been linked to the notorious Bloods gang which allegedly has been operating in Phoenix for many years. Last year, Periasamy, his brother Kevin and Kevin’s wife Desiree, were arrested after a multidisciplinary task team raided Kevin’s home and found R97156 cash, two pistols, a shotgun, 64 live rounds of ammunition, 1836 heroin caps, 138 heroin straws, 80 crack cocaine pieces, 30 mandrax tablets, three bags of cocaine, two Ecstasy pills and 186g of dagga.

South Africa - Durban - 06 June 2019 - Family and friends of a man who was shot dead in the Gateway Theatre of Shopping parking lot in Umhlanga on Thursday morning who is alleged to have been a gang leader, and taxi and towtruck owner. reported that the man is a Phoenix Blood gang leader. He was shot in the back of the head as he walked to his car after leaving the gym. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency(ANA)

THE MERCURY