Police launch manhunt for suspects who blew up and robbed cash-in-transit van in KwaMashu

Durban - KwaMashu police have launched a manhunt for the suspects who blew up and robbed a cash-in-transit van and its guards of an undisclosed amount of money and firearms on Wednesday. KwaZulu-Natal provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said KwaMashu police were investigating cases of armed robbery, attempted murder and malicious damage to property following the brazen heist on Khumzana Road on Wednesday night.

Netshiunda said that cash-in-transit security guards had just collected money from a nearby shopping mall when they found themselves under fire from an unknown number of suspects. He said the suspects were travelling in two vehicles. “When the cash truck finally came to a standstill, the driver and his crew were allegedly forced out of the vehicle and were robbed of their firearms before the suspects blew up the cash truck,” said Netshiunda.

According to police, the suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money. “No injuries were reported and a manhunt for the suspects was under way,” said Netshiunda. The Mercury reported on Wednesday that members of the public were caught stealing leftover money at the scene by Reaction Unit South Africa(Rusa) officers and police.