Durban - A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that claimed the lives of six people in Hammarsdale west of Durban last month. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker, said the man was arrested on December 20 by Provincial Organised Crime Unit detectives after he was found in possession of a suspected stolen vehicle.

"Preliminary investigation was conducted and revealed that the vehicle was hijacked in the Mariannhill area in December 2016 where the driver was shot and wounded. He appeared in the Hammarsdale Magistrates’ Court on December 23 for possession of a suspected stolen vehicle. He was remanded into custody for a formal bail application," Naicker said.

He said an intensive investigation was conducted by the Provincial Organised Crime Unit detectives who were assigned to investigate the matter where six people were brutally killed in Mpumalanga.

"He was linked to the murders and attempted murder. He appeared today in the Hammarsdale Magistrates’ Court and was remanded into custody until January 9 for a formal bail application. The suspect will be profiled to check if he is linked to the Mariannhill carjacking and attempted murder as well as other serious cases reported," Naicker said.