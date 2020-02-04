Police make breakthrough in Kavitha Nerputh murder investigation









Durban - Family and friends of Pietermaritzburg businesswoman Kavitha Nerputh were not in court when the man accused of her murder made his first appearance in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate Court on Monday. Nerputh, known for her weight loss tea business was found two weeks ago, barely breathing and seated in her vehicle. She had been strangled with a cellphone charger cable. The murder sent shockwaves through the close-knit Pietermaritzburg community as Nerputh was no stranger to the media after she was embroiled in a number of harassment cases against former friends. The breakthrough in the murder investigation came last Friday when a team of detectives swooped in on Simphiwe Mweli (37). Mweli made a brief appearance at the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate Court where Magistrate Variksha Premrajh remanded him in custody until February 19 for a formal bail application.

Mweli, dressed in a green checked shirt, sat quietly in the dock as journalists took his picture.

He chose to address court proceedings in isiZulu and told the court that he had no previous criminal convictions and no pending cases.

He said he understood that he was facing a murder charge and opted to elect state-provided Legal Aid to represent him in the case.

State prosecutor René Padayachee said the state intended to oppose his bail.

Padayachee based the opposition to bail on the seriousness of the offence Mweli faced and for the safety of witnesses.

The state said it also needed to verify Mweli’s home address which is situated in the Pietermaritzburg CBD and an alternate address.

Nerputh’s family member, who asked not to be named, said the family were not at court as they were busy with her 13-day memorial according to Hindu rites.

The family member said they were initially shocked at the arrest as they were alerted to it via a Facebook post by a local newspaper.

“We were shocked when we saw that someone had been arrested. We don’t know what to believe. We saw the post online at around 9.15pm [on Sunday] while we were preparing for the prayer. We really don’t know what to say because the police have not even approached us with any information. We saw the picture of the accused on social media after his appearance and we have no idea who he is. I have never seen him and neither have the children or Kavitha’s parents,” the family member said.

He said Kavitha’s father Mac and her eldest daughter Aryana was planning on meeting with the investigating officer on Tuesday.

Nerputh first featured in local newspapers in 2017 when she spent R100 000 on a birthday party for her then 4-year-old daughter, Zia.

She was also the creator and owner of Foreverwell Tea which specialised in weight loss.

A week before her death Nerputh, of Newholmes in Northdale, made contact with The Mercury's sister publication, the POST with regard to a protection order she was trying to obtain.

“I am a victim of cyberbullying. I am a successful businesswoman and people want to create stories about me to defame me,” she told the POST.

“These people are obsessed with me. They are obsessed with destroying me. They want to bring me down in any way they can.”

The Mercury