Police make major busts in Durban drug hot spots









Officers recently made two major drug busts in Chatsworth and the Durban CBD. Durban - Police say they are targeting drug hot spots in Durban and have been encouraged by the proactive approach of members of the public in reporting drug dealers. Officers recently made two major drug busts in Chatsworth and the Durban CBD. KwaZulu-Natal’s provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula, said the police remained committed to fighting drug abuse in the province. “We’re continuing to conduct operations at drug hot spots to ensure that we curb the use and sale of illicit substances,” said Jula. “We’re encouraged by ordinary citizens who contact us on a daily basis to report drug dealers anonymously.”

A 42-year-old suspect was arrested after he was found with heroin in Chatsworth at the weekend.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said the arrest followed an intelligence-driven operation conducted by police in Shallcross.

“Police seized 7100 capsules of heroin with an estimated street value of R142000, as well as three cellphones,” said Naicker.

The accused was scheduled to appear in the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court today.

In another case, a 41-year-old man was arrested after he was found with 1.5kg of cocaine powder, rock cocaine and methcathinone with a combined street value of more than R700000.

Naicker said a multidisciplinary operation led by police officers from the provincial drug and firearm unit was conducted at a building on Margaret Mncadi Avenue (Victoria Embankment) in the Durban CBD on Friday morning.

According to Naicker, when officers entered the building, an occupant attempted to flee by jumping from the seventh floor.

Naicker said the occupant sustained severe injuries and was taken to hospital for medical attention.

“He was arrested and will be charged for dealing in drugs. He’ll appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court as soon as he’s released from the hospital, where he remains under police guard.”

Meanwhile, police said between October 1 and 31, 205 suspects were arrested in KZN for being in illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

The police said that in the operations, 341 illegal firearms - which comprised 281 pistols or revolvers; 6 semi or automatic firearms; 13 shotguns; 10 homemade firearms and 31 rifles - were seized, with 3272 rounds of ammunition also recovered.

The Mercury