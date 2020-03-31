Police minister enforces the lockdown in KZN

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Durban - Police minister Bheki Cele said law enforcers would have to use persuasion and “a little bit of a nudge” to ensure that people adhered to the strict regulations under the lockdown protocols. Cele visited KwaZulu-Natal on Monday as part of his nationwide hands-on approach to ensure every province was adequately equipped and adhering to the rules of social distancing. Cele’s visit to the province coincided with the first day of social grant payments, set aside for senior citizens and the disabled.

#PoliceMinistry Police Ministry continues with #21DaysLockdown operations. Minister of Police General Cele, #SAPSNPC Gen Sitole, KZN PC Lt Gen Jula and Amajuba District Mayor, Dr Ngubane recently visited a Joint Roadblock at Ingogo turn-off outside Newcastle CBD. NP pic.twitter.com/jIMO1MC1iQ — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) March 30, 2020

In KwaMashu, Cele - flanked by SAPS and SANDF members - visited a Spar supermarket where hundreds of social grant recipients gathered to collect their payouts.

Although disappointed that social distancing was not being adhered to, Cele said he understood the people’s plight.

He said he was happy that the police were present to control the crowd.

“We are in the fourth day of the lockdown and it is something new to people. It’s both persuasion and a little bit of a nudge that are needed for people to comply.

“As we are here, there are long queues of people waiting to collect their grants and then do their monthly shopping. It could be better, in terms of social distancing outside, but within the store - things are under control,” Cele said.

He added that on Saturday alone, the police had made 1108 arrests across the country. All arrests were due to people contravening the regulations imposed under the nationwide lockdown. Cele also visited Inanda and Mega City shopping centre in uMlazi.

In uMlazi, Cele walked through the mall - urging people to comply with the regulations.

A shopper, Phumzile Mpungose, said she was happy to see the minister monitoring the situation during the lockdown, and was satisfied with the compliance of the supermarkets.

“The stores abide by the regulations because they don’t let more than 50 people inside and they tell us to keep our distance in queues,” said Mpungose.

Another shopper, Philemon Khathi, said he was forced, by hunger, to come to the shops.

“I have been in the queue for more than an hour and there are plenty of us, so I cannot say I am safe but there is nothing I can do, I have accepted the situation because the kids want food at home, otherwise I wouldn’t be here,” said Khathi.

In the Durban CBD, several measures were implemented to encourage social distancing, including placing shopping trolleys and chairs between people. Police were also deployed at pension pay-points to ensure that the one-metre distance between people was observed. According to the department, Monday and Tuesday have been reserved for pensioners, while other social grant recipients would have their turn tomorrow.

Pensioner Busisiwe Mhlongo said she arrived at the pay-point at 6am, as she wanted to return home early.

“I am shocked that I found so many people. There are some who told me that they arrived here at 5am. I am so scared of the virus because my grandchild told me that I am in the vulnerable group because of my age, but I had no choice because I need the money to buy food.

“We have trolleys in between us and that helps because there is the social distance that is required. The police and security also ensure that no one is cutting the line,” said Mhlongo.

The Mercury