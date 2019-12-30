In KwaZulu-Natal, Cele also embarked on community engagements in local malls and taxi ranks, beaches and other public spaces in eSikhawini, Zinkwazi, North and South beaches, uShaka Marine World and Hazelmere Dam.

“The purpose of these visits was to assess the strength of police visibility in these areas to ensure residents and holiday makers feel safe and are safe. In all nine provinces the minister’s message has been clear; he’s directed officers, while addressing them at SAPS parades to be harsh to those who are accused of gender-based violence and sexual crimes. He said no one should be chased away from police stations or refused help,” Cele’s spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said.

Cele also sent a stern warning to police to deal decisively with criminals.

He said he was confident that the inclusion of over 5000 police recruits who graduated this month would bolster police efforts to combat crime in KZN and all provinces.

During his visit to KZN, Cele attended the funeral of slain Phoenix policeman Warrant Officer Theena Pillay, who was shot by an unknown gunman while exiting a relative’s driveway on Sunday last week.

Pillay was able to return fire and his attacker was killed.

Days later, a police constable was gunned down while on duty in New Germany.

The officer was found slumped over the steering wheel of an SAPS Toyota Quantum with a single gunshot wound to the head. His state-issued firearms were both still inside the vehicle. The motives for both shootings were unknown and no arrests have yet been made.

Cele’s visits to the various provinces was expected to be wrapped up before the end of the week.

#sapsKZN Minister of Police #GenBhekiCele and Prov Comm KZN, Lt Gen Jula do a walk-about at Esikhaleni Mali and also visited a roadblock as part of #SaferFestiveSeason tour. #ZizojikaIzinto SW pic.twitter.com/oSc31Wg6l8 — SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) December 29, 2019

The Mercury