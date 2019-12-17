Police nab man linked to spate of KZN murders









Provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker, said the arrest was due to an intelligence operation which was carried out in the Ngodini in the Amangwe policing precinct. Picture: SAPS Durban - A man, linked to a spate of murders in KwaZulu-Natal has been arrested by police. Provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker, said the arrest was due to an intelligence operation which was carried out in the Ngodini in the Amangwe policing precinct. "The operation was carried out yesterday after police received intelligence of a suspect in possession of an unlicensed firearm. The team proceeded to the suspects homestead where a search was conducted. The suspect was placed under arrest after he was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and 13 rounds of ammunition," Naicker said. He said preliminary investigations conducted by Amangwe detectives revealed that the firearm was used in six cases of murder committed at Amangwe during 2017 and 2018 as well as three other murders committed in Elandslaagte, Jeppe and Moffotview. Naicker said the man will also be profiled to establish if he is linked to other serious cases reported in Amangwe and surrounding areas. The 25-year-old suspect is due to appear in the Estcourt Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

KZN Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula, said he was pleased with the arrest.

"We will ensure that he is placed before court so that he can be appropriately punished for his crimes. We will continue to focus our Safer Festive Season operations to ensure that repeat offenders are brought to book during this critical period,” he said.

Meanwhile, a 35-year-old man was arrested following a shooting on the M4 freeway late last week.

Naicker said a man was shot during an argument under a bridge of the M4.

"The victim sustained multiple injuries and was rushed to hospital for medical attention where he later died. The suspect was arrested at the crime scene. The firearm used was also seized by police. The suspect is expected to appear in the Wentworth Magistrates Court on Tuesday. He will face charges for murder and handling of a firearm whilst under influence of alcohol," Naicker said.

