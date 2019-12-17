Durban - A man, linked to a spate of murders in KwaZulu-Natal has been arrested by police.
Provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker, said the arrest was due to an intelligence operation which was carried out in the Ngodini in the Amangwe policing precinct.
"The operation was carried out yesterday after police received intelligence of a suspect in possession of an unlicensed firearm. The team proceeded to the suspects homestead where a search was conducted. The suspect was placed under arrest after he was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and 13 rounds of ammunition," Naicker said.
He said preliminary investigations conducted by Amangwe detectives revealed that the firearm was used in six cases of murder committed at Amangwe during 2017 and 2018 as well as three other murders committed in Elandslaagte, Jeppe and Moffotview.
Naicker said the man will also be profiled to establish if he is linked to other serious cases reported in Amangwe and surrounding areas. The 25-year-old suspect is due to appear in the Estcourt Magistrates Court on Tuesday.