Police officers on the wrong side of the law: Trio nabbed on charges of extortion and kidnap

Durban - Three police officers are set to appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court on charges of extortion, corruption and kidnapping.

The three, a captain and two warrant officers were arrested by detectives from the Provincial Anti-Corruption Unit, said provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker.

Naicker said the officers are accused of demanding cash from undocumented employees at a business premises on Chris Hani (old North Coast) Road.

"They demanded cash from the employer in exchange for him not being arrested. The suspects took him to his room where he kept cash and took a sum of money from him. They demanded more money from the man and took him to a bank to withdraw cash. The man informed the bank manager of what had transpired,“ Naicker said.

He said the bank manager contacted local police as the victim managed to flee in an e-hailing taxi.