Police officers on the wrong side of the law: Trio nabbed on charges of extortion and kidnap
Durban - Three police officers are set to appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court on charges of extortion, corruption and kidnapping.
The three, a captain and two warrant officers were arrested by detectives from the Provincial Anti-Corruption Unit, said provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker.
Naicker said the officers are accused of demanding cash from undocumented employees at a business premises on Chris Hani (old North Coast) Road.
"They demanded cash from the employer in exchange for him not being arrested. The suspects took him to his room where he kept cash and took a sum of money from him. They demanded more money from the man and took him to a bank to withdraw cash. The man informed the bank manager of what had transpired,“ Naicker said.
He said the bank manager contacted local police as the victim managed to flee in an e-hailing taxi.
“A case was opened at the Greenwood Park police station and assigned to the Provincial Anti-Corruption Unit for investigation," Naicker said.
The men, aged 56, 39 and 43, will appear in court tomorrow.
The arrest was hailed by KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula.
"Corrupt police officers should know by now that their days are number. Our Provincial Anti-Corruption Unit is closing in on them and it is only a matter of time when they will all be behind bars," he said.
The Mercury