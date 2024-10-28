Police operation uncovers illegal marriage scheme in Durban

KZN police have arrested three suspects involved in a scheme that illegally facilitated marriages between South African women and foreign nationals.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said that the operation was a joint effort involving Crime Intelligence officers, the Metro Police Tactical Support Unit, the Sydenham Trio Task Team, and Home Affairs Immigration officials.

The investigation led to the discovery of a clandestine Home Affairs office located in a block of flats on Mathews Meyiwa Road in Greyville, Durban.

“The suspects would get hold of identity documents of South African women and marry them to strangers, especially undocumented foreign nationals so that the fake husbands would attain South African citizenship.”