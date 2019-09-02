Picture: KARL MERTON FERRON, BALTIMORE SUN

Durban - The Hawks have made a breakthrough after last week’s heist at a jewellery store at the Pavilion shopping centre. Four suspects were arrested in Joburg a day after the armed robbery at Mayuri’s Jewellers last Thursday.

Images taken from the centre’s CCTV footage show the robbers fleeing the centre with a trolley load of jewellery.

The robbers appear to be wearing orange overalls, similar to those worn by workers from the Expanded Public Works Programme, who are employed within the municipality’s Durban Solid Waste unit.

Some of the robbers wore balaclavas or scarves to hide their faces. At least two were carrying firearms.

Four of the men are seen exiting the mall pushing a trolley filled with goods, while two of their associates follow, carrying the guns and a black plastic bag.

The robbers walk to the pick-up area outside the mall where they jumped into two white motor vehicles.

According to reports, this is the fourth time the jewellery store had been robbed in the past two years.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said a joint operation was conducted on Friday by members of the Hawks from the Durban Serious Organised Crime Unit, together with the National Intervention Unit and Crime Intelligence.

“Police followed up information in Johannesburg and managed to apprehend four suspects,” said Mhlongo.

The operation was still in progress and more arrests were imminent, he said.

Business Against Crime SA project manager Naeem Rahiman said: “We would like to express sincere gratitude and admiration for the SAPS and its Crime Intelligence Unit, for acting swiftly on intelligence received.” Rahiman said the swift arrests of the suspects is a reflection of police dedication and “fosters hope in our nation that we can win the battle against crime”.

EThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela expressed concern that the heavily armed gang appeared to have been dressed in municipal workers’ uniforms.

“We are conducting an investigation in this regard to ascertain the authenticity of these uniforms and, if indeed they are ours, we will find out how they ended up in the wrong hands,” he said.

Mayisela added that the suspects did not work for the city.

The Mercury