Police, private security arrest suspects linked to rape and robbery in a Pietermaritzburg suburb

Durban – Three suspects linked to a crime wave including rape, house robbery and assault in the Copesville area of Pietermaritzburg have been arrested. According to security company, Mi7 National Group spokesperson Colin David, the suspects were arrested as a result of an intelligence-driven operation by police and Mi7 reaction officers on Saturday.

David said the suspects were initially linked to two cases of house robbery in the area. He said one occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning, and the other 24 hours prior during the early hours of Friday morning. The suspects seemed to target households predominantly made up of women and children, he said.

In the first case on Friday, David said four suspects forced their way into the property using housebreaking implements like crowbars. “It is alleged they attacked and assaulted residents before fleeing on foot with various electronic items.” David said in the second case on Saturday, it is alleged the same suspects broke into another property by forcing open the door and breaking through windows.

“In this instance, two of the suspects allegedly waited for a young 18-year-old mother to finish breastfeeding her newborn before forcing her into a bathroom, where she was raped. When the woman’s uncle tried to intervene, he was struck on the head with a crowbar and stabbed.” He said the suspects fled on foot with a number of items. “Mountain Rise police officers tasked with the case worked tirelessly to ascertain information about the suspects’ whereabouts.”

David said that information was received regarding the suspects’ whereabouts and a joint task team was formed, including members of the K9 unit and Mi7 reaction officers. He said on Saturday afternoon, three of the four suspects were identified and arrested in the Swapo area. David said the suspects led the team to another nearby property where they had allegedly sold the stolen items.

Two suspects who bought the goods were also arrested for purchasing and possession of stolen items, he said. He said the matter remains under the investigation of the police. Police have been approached for comment.