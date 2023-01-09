Police probe into Eskom CEO André de Ruyter’s poisoning continues

IOL reported that De Ruyter survived an alleged attempt on his life only a day after he had tendered his resignation in December.

Durban - Joburg police are investigating a case of attempted murder after Eskom CEO André de Ruyter was allegedly poisoned last month.

The report stated that according to EE Business Intelligence, De Ruyter became ill, was weak, dizzy and confused, shaking uncontrollably and vomiting before he subsequently collapsed after drinking a cup of coffee in his office at Eskom Megawatt Park in Sunninghill.

He was rushed to his doctor’s rooms by his security detail, where his condition was diagnosed as cyanide poisoning and treated accordingly, the report in EE Business Intelligence said.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo confirmed that a case of attempted murder was opened at Hermanus police station in the Western Cape on January 5.