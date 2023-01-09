Police probe into Eskom CEO André de Ruyter’s poisoning continues

Durban - Joburg police are investigating a case of attempted murder after Eskom CEO André de Ruyter was allegedly poisoned last month.
IOL reported that De Ruyter survived an alleged attempt on his life only a day after he had tendered his resignation in December.
The report stated that according to EE Business Intelligence, De Ruyter became ill, was weak, dizzy and confused, shaking uncontrollably and vomiting before he subsequently collapsed after drinking a cup of coffee in his office at Eskom Megawatt Park in Sunninghill.
He was rushed to his doctor’s rooms by his security detail, where his condition was diagnosed as cyanide poisoning and treated accordingly, the report in EE Business Intelligence said.
Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo confirmed that a case of attempted murder was opened at Hermanus police station in the Western Cape on January 5.
“The case has been transferred to Sandton police station and will be investigated by the Gauteng Provincial Investigation Unit,” said Masondo.
Speaking to “The Mercury” on Sunday, Eskom said it could not comment further.
“Eskom cannot comment further on the poisoning incident involving the group chief executive, which occurred during December 2022, as the matter is subject to police investigation,” said Eskom’s head of security, advocate Karen Pillay.