Durban - Officials in the Msunduzi Municipality are on edge following a raid by police at its Washington Road traffic department offices last week. Acting municipal spokesperson Ntobeko Ngcobo said during the raid the SAPS had seized a number of firearms for “audit purposes”.

“This exercise is their prerogative in terms of the Firearms Control Act, which the municipality also has a duty to comply with. The municipality does its own firearms audit on a monthly basis,” said Ngcobo.

She said for “some officials within the public safety unit, by virtue of their line of duty, it is critical to have firearms.

“It is in the interest of justice to allow the SAPS to do their job in terms of the law. They will advise the municipality on the outcome of the audit.”

According to a source, the seized guns were to be sent for ballistics testing.

IFP councillor Thinasonke Ntombela said: “It would be very bad if council guns were used in the commission of a crime. It would mean the council and its residents are not safe.”

The DA said it had written to the municipality on Tuesday to demand an explanation.

“The Msunduzi mayor Themba Njilo has not addressed the issue and even the manager of this unit has not addressed it - so far we are going on rumours and the information we receive in the media,” said DA councillor Ross Strachan.

“It is very concerning because that would mean that the mayor and the manager do not know what is happening with this situation or the municipality is trying to hide something,” he said.

Another source said the police seemed to be acting on information.

“From what I have learnt, the raid was not random. Although there could be issues of compliance, but I doubt they could take such a drastic step for that.

“There is information about illegal conduct that landed on the SAPS desk and there was also the issue of the murder of traffic officer (Sifiso Gwala),” said the source.

Gwala, an ANC activist, was gunned down in his house while watching soccer with his friends several weeks ago.

Another source said several other municipal traffic offices, as far as Ladysmith, were under scrutiny.

Police Minister Bheki Cele’s spokesperson Reneilwe Serero said they were gathering information about the raid.

