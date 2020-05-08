Police rein in lawbreakers in Pietermaritzburg

Durban - Law enforcement authorities swooped on Pietermaritzburg on Thursday after videos showing a bustling city centre with crowds of people out and about like a “normal day” went viral on social media this week. A multidisciplinary task team, headed by police, cracked down on motorists and residents not adhering to the lockdown regulations. Police, the Road Traffic Inspectorate and the SANDF conducted roadblocks at entry and exit points to the city and in and around residential areas. KZN police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula, said they had received a record number of complaints that residents, motorists and business owners were not complying with the Level 4 Covid-19 regulations, including social distancing.

The uMgungundlovu District, under which Pietermaritzburg falls, has the third highest number of infections in the province.

The eThekwini region is the epicentre of the virus in KZN, followed by the Ilembe District.

“There are people abiding by the rules. However, the majority of individuals are contravening the regulations and are carrying on as if it’s business as usual.

“We were forced to come here with a provincial task team to restore order,” Jula said.

By midday, more than 800 vehicles had been checked and drivers and passengers screened.

Those who did not possess the required permits were sent back home.

At least three people were arrested for the possession of illicit cigarettes and at least 10 vehicles were impounded for not being roadworthy.

At a roadblock on Dr Chota Motala Road, a man transporting fresh produce was arrested as he did not have a permit.

Jula said at least 18000 people had been arrested for violating Covid-19 lockdown regulations in the province since March 27.

“Of those cases, 11000 are ready to be taken to court. Our operations are hugely successful so far and we will continue to hold them.

“These operations are held at times when no one expects it,” he warned.

Chairperson of South African National Taxi Council uMgungundlovu Region, Bheki Sapela, assisted the law enforcement agencies to assess taxis in the city.

He said they were specifically looking at how many passengers were being transported and if drivers were wearing protective gear.

