Police search for Isipingo 'knocker robbery' shooters

Durban - Police have launched a manhunt for a gang of armed men who robbed a 55-year-old man after he had withdrawn a large sum of money at a local bank in Isipingo, south of Durban. The robbery, which is referred to as a 'knocker robbery' because it means the victim was followed home from a local bank and attacked, took place just after midday on Tuesday. "A 55-year-old male was driving home in Lotus Park when he was allegedly accosted by a vehicle with four unknown males in Thrush Place. He was allegedly shot and robbed of a cellphone. The suspects sped off and the victim sustained three gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital for medical attention. A case of attempted murder and armed robbery was opened at the Isipingo police station for investigation," Gwala said. Isipingo Community Policing Forum chairperson, Aiden David, said the incident was unfortunate and wished the resident a speedy recovery. "These crooks are now getting desperate. They can see that the community is becoming proactive so they have changed their approach and now they are following people from banks and centers," he said.

David urged residents to be more vigilant, especially when withdrawing cash from banks.

"You never know who is watching you while you are on your way home," he said.

Meanwhile, police have arrested a 26-year-old man after he allegedly robbed a Morningside shop.

Gwala said the man was arrested just days after he and his accomplices allegedly entered the shop, pretending to be customers.

"At gunpoint, the suspects assaulted the shop owner before taking money from the tills and cigarettes from the shop. A case of robbery was opened at Durban Central SAPS. On Monday, the Durban Central Task Team followed information about the suspects involved in the robbery. A stationary vehicle was located in the Durban CBD with the driver inside," Gwala said.

She said the man was arrested and charged for the robbery. His cellphone was also seized by the team.

"The vehicle was also impounded for further investigation. More arrests are imminent. The suspect is expected to appear in the Durban Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday," she said.