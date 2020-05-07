Police search for teen accused of stealing booze, money from local tavern

Durban - The police are investigating a case of kidnapping after a 19-year-old male was allegedly abducted and assaulted in Hambanathi township, in Tongaat, north of Durban. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said: “A case of kidnapping was opened at Tongaat police station for investigation on 28 April 2020 after a 19-year-old male was allegedly kidnapped.” Andile Mchunu had been missing since last Tuesday after he was abducted and beaten for allegedly stealing alcohol and money at a local tavern. Mchunu’s uncle Ntobeko Ngidi said he was abducted by the local tavern owners, who accused him of stealing at the tavern. “We heard from people that he is being beaten and his sister went there and found him lying in a pool of blood unconscious and half naked. She was told to go fetch his clothes,” Ngidi said.

“When we went back with the police he was not there anymore, and they said that he had escaped which we believe was impossible considering the injuries he had sustained,” said Ngidi.

He said they were devastated and desperate for answers since they had managed to trace the stolen alcohol. Ngidi said the owner of the tavern was not denying the assault, but no one had been arrested for Mchunu’s disappearance.

“As a family and the community of Hambanathi we want justice because, to this day, we still don’t know the whereabouts of Andile, we don’t know if he is still alive or dead.

“They should at least tell us where his body is if he is dead, so that we can be able to bury him,” he said.

