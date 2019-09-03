Durban - THE police are calling for public help in locating a man they believe could help their investigation into the ­murder of a Pietermaritzburg woman, Verusha Padayachee. It has been a week since Padayachee, 32, a businesswoman who owned the Reshape Health and Fitness Centre in Raisethorpe, was found murdered at her home in Lincoln Meade suburb in Pietermaritzburg.

It was reported in the media that the man the police were trying to locate was her husband.

A death notice showed that Padayachee had been cremated this past weekend.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-­Colonel Thulani Zwane said no arrest had been made regarding the murder.

“The police are still looking for a man who can assist in the investigation. We are appealing to anyone who might have information about the whereabouts of the man to come forward,” he said.

Verusha Padayachee was buried at the weekend.





In a moving message on his Facebook page last week, Padayachee’s brother Woshen Padayachee, called for his sister’s death not to be in vain.

“No one human being should be able to hold your life hostage, dear ladies be as strong as my sister Verusha Padayachee, don’t let her murder be in vain,” he said.

“Let our loss be a lesson to stand up for yourself, not because you are not afraid, but because God gave you this life, enjoy it and never live like a hostage. My sister died free, she lived her last weeks on her terms,” said the post.

“I never understood the value of a true woman until I lost you my sister, no words can express the anguish of finding you laying there, but know that your fight to the end was not in vain,” he said.

The police said any person who could help the investigation should contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

