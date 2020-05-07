The MercuryNews
SAPS held a roadblock in Pietermaritzburg to ensure that people were adhering to lockdown rules Picture: Kailene Pillay
Police step up lockdown enforcement in Pietermaritzburg

By Kailene Pillay Time of article published 24m ago

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal law enforcement officials have effectively closed off streets in Pietermaritzburg and conducted roadblocks to ensure that motorists and residents were adhering to level 4 lockdown restrictions. 

This morning, KZN SAPS Commissioner,  Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula travelled to PMB following a spate of complaints from residents that lockdown laws were being flouted. 

Currently police are conducting roadblocks across the city.


Concerns were raised after a video of packed streets went viral on social media. 

More than 800 people have been arrested in roadblocks across Kwa­Zulu-Natal for breaking the regulations, since the start of the Level 4 lockdown which came into effect on May 1. 

A ccording to KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala, who said the numbers demonstrated that there were still people with no regard for the law in the province.

Speaking at a briefing earlier in the week, Zikalala said; “It’s important to indicate that, as we are on Level 4, it doesn’t mean that the regulations no longer apply. Level 4 doesn’t mean that people can go wherever they want to go; they need to produce a permit every time.  We need to be aware that the virus is still here and it’s dangerous to people,” he said.

