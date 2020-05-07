Police step up lockdown enforcement in Pietermaritzburg
KZN Police commissioner Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula says that operations in Pmb started at 5am. So far they arrested 3 people with illicit cigarettes, 10 with unroadworthy vehicles and several other arrests. @TheMercurySA pic.twitter.com/ONNhN6FppD— Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) May 7, 2020
KZN Police commissioner is in Pietermaritzburg where a number of roadblocks are taking place. Police said they received a number of complaints that the capital city was not adhering to the regulations @TheMercurySA pic.twitter.com/Wp9vG71UZz— Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) May 7, 2020
This was the video that was doing the rounds on social media yesterday. It is believed that this video, which was taken of Pietermaritz Street this week, raised the alarm with police @TheMercurySA pic.twitter.com/hXvXqFCrB8— Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) May 7, 2020