Police step up lockdown enforcement in Pietermaritzburg

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal law enforcement officials have effectively closed off streets in Pietermaritzburg and conducted roadblocks to ensure that motorists and residents were adhering to level 4 lockdown restrictions.

This morning, KZN SAPS Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula travelled to PMB following a spate of complaints from residents that lockdown laws were being flouted.

Currently police are conducting roadblocks across the city.





KZN Police commissioner Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula says that operations in Pmb started at 5am. So far they arrested 3 people with illicit cigarettes, 10 with unroadworthy vehicles and several other arrests. @TheMercurySA pic.twitter.com/ONNhN6FppD — Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) May 7, 2020





KZN Police commissioner is in Pietermaritzburg where a number of roadblocks are taking place. Police said they received a number of complaints that the capital city was not adhering to the regulations @TheMercurySA pic.twitter.com/Wp9vG71UZz — Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) May 7, 2020

Concerns were raised after a video of packed streets went viral on social media.





This was the video that was doing the rounds on social media yesterday. It is believed that this video, which was taken of Pietermaritz Street this week, raised the alarm with police @TheMercurySA pic.twitter.com/hXvXqFCrB8 — Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) May 7, 2020

More than 800 people have been arrested in roadblocks across Kwa­Zulu-Natal for breaking the regulations, since the start of the Level 4 lockdown which came into effect on May 1.





A ccording to KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala, who said the numbers demonstrated that there were still people with no regard for the law in the province.





Speaking at a briefing earlier in the week, Zikalala said; “It’s important to indicate that, as we are on Level 4, it doesn’t mean that the regulations no longer apply. Level 4 doesn’t mean that people can go wherever they want to go; they need to produce a permit every time. We need to be aware that the virus is still here and it’s dangerous to people,” he said.



