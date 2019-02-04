CROWDS WATCH AS ILLEGAL DRAG RACING TAKES PLACE IN THE SPRINGFIELD AREA IN DURBAN ON SAT NIGHT 31/01/4

DURBAN - eThekwini metro police swooped on a crowd at an illegal weekend drag-racing event in Springfield Park and issued 58 fines for infringements ranging from unroadworthy and unlicensed vehicles to driving without a licence. eThekwini metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sew- persad said the police issued the fines in less than an hour during “operation disruption” along the M19 and Umgeni Road in Springfield Park on Saturday night. He said a large crowd and some 200 vehicles had gathered at midnight.

“Some of the people were upset that the police were enforcing the law, but drag racing is illegal and these people were preparing to conduct drag racing.

“There were people standing all over the grass area just after midnight, mostly young people and a few families with small children,” Sewpersad said.

He said that while the crowd had not been caught drag racing and no arrests had been made, 10 drivers had been fined for having unlicensed vehicles, one for holding a cellphone, 19 for the lowered suspension of their vehicles, four for not having number plates and nine for having incorrectly coloured and illegal number plates.

Fines were also issued for defective headlamps, unroadworthy tyres and parking infringements.

“The people who live on the hill in Sydenham and Springfield Park have been complaining about the high- powered vehicles. There is no respect for the law,” Sewpersad said.

He said the crowd had dispersed during police operations at the scene and the drag racing had not taken place.

- THE MERCURY