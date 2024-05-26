Police union says police ready for deployment

Police union Popcru says its members will be in the right frame of mind when they are safeguarding the elections this coming week as their concerns over pay and leave have been resolved. The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) said it has won a significant victory on behalf of its members in the SAPS in the run-up to the national general elections, with all its demands being met.

Union president Thulani Ngwenya said, “Following these discussions, we are proud to confirm that the final agreement was reached late on Friday afternoon, giving our members the reassurance they needed to perform their work. “Some police have already been deployed over the weekend, and our members stand ready to ensure a fair, peaceful, and democratic election process in our communities,” he said. Among the issues that have been addressed are:

Compensation for cancelled leave: Popcru has secured a commitment that SAPS members, whose leave was cancelled during the election period, will either be compensated or allowed to reapply for their leave after the election has concluded.

Shift system and allowances: A shift system comprising two 12-hour shifts will be implemented for police, with a special daily allowance allocated for work performed during the three days of the election period from Monday to Wednesday. Additionally, members on standby will receive overtime pay if called to work.

On-duty status: It has been agreed that from the moment police members enter employer-provided or police vehicles, they will be regarded as on-duty, providing clarity regarding their working hours and compensation. Popcru said it has established teams to travel to each province and ensure that all interventions have been implemented. “This agreement represents a major success for Popcru and our members’ rights. “Without our intervention in holding the employer accountable and pushing these matters to their attention, the arrogance of the government as the employer might have continued, as they had refused to heed our police members’ questions and concerns,” he said.