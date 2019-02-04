DURBAN - Parliament’s committee on policing has called for specialised police units to be beefed up with more equipment and support when taking on gangsters and high-risk operations. The committee’s chairperson, Francois Beukman, was commenting following the deaths of two police officers in a shoot-out with armed suspects during a cash-in-transit robbery attempt in KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend.

The officers came under fire when they intercepted a heavily-armed gang that was trying to steal money from a cash-in-transit vehicle in Nongoma. Lieutenant-Colonel Carl van der Vyver, 51, and Warrant Officer Sfundo Erasmus Musa, 39, were killed in a shoot-out that lasted 15 minutes.

A third officer, who was not named by police, was also shot and underwent an operation on her leg yesterday.

Seven gang members were killed and police recovered assault rifles and one of the vehicles used by the gang.

Beukman said resources should be used to procure appropriate communication, technological, satellite cover and air support for specialised units.

“The specialised units of the SAPS face life-threatening and dangerous situations daily, and all necessary steps should be taken from a budgetary, logistical and training perspective to support them appropriately,” he said.

The committee would support an increase in the budget for the police’s specialised interventions. Beukman said R4.3billion was allocated to them for the current financial year.

Police Minister Bheki Cele was in KZN yesterday, where he visited the families of the slain officers.

Addressing the media outside Van der Vyver’s home, Cele said the officers killed were “the best of the best”.

Cele noted that the loss of Van der Vyver was particularly personal for him as he had met the esteemed policeman on many occasions.

Cele said the two police officers had played integral roles in fighting against cash-in-transit heists. “Their legacy will continue in their team. I can assure the criminals that they should not celebrate because the teams will continue to fight against crime.”

Cele also flew to Port Shepstone to meet Musa’s family, then to Nongoma, where the shoot-out took place. KZN MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Mxolisi Kaunda, also expressed his condolences to the two families.

