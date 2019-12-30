National police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said the suspects held nine foreign tourists at gunpoint at a private plot in Silonque in Phalaborwa and robbed them of valuables which included a laptop, 10 cellphones, jewellery and R5000 cash.
“The suspects fled the scene, using the victims’ rented Mercedes-Benz ML which was later found abandoned in bushes next to Silonque main road, about 10km from the scene,” Naidoo said.
He said the suspects had not been arrested as yet and the tourists had asked for their nationality not to be disclosed to the media. He added that SAPS national commissioner General Khehla John Sitole has called for a massive mobilisation to track down the suspects.
The attack came just weeks after a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the SAPS and director-general of tourism.