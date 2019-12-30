Police vow to catch men who robbed tourists in Limpopo









Picture: kat wilcox/Pexels Durban - A manhunt has been launched for a gang of three armed men who stormed a holiday home in Limpopo and robbed a group of international tourists of their cash and valuables just a day after Christmas. National police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said the suspects held nine foreign tourists at gunpoint at a private plot in Silonque in Phalaborwa and robbed them of valuables which included a laptop, 10 cellphones, jewellery and R5000 cash. “The suspects fled the scene, using the victims’ rented Mercedes-Benz ML which was later found abandoned in bushes next to Silonque main road, about 10km from the scene,” Naidoo said. He said the suspects had not been arrested as yet and the tourists had asked for their nationality not to be disclosed to the media. He added that SAPS national commissioner General Khehla John Sitole has called for a massive mobilisation to track down the suspects. The attack came just weeks after a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the SAPS and director-general of tourism.

At the MoU signing, Sitole said the departments had agreed to deal decisively with crimes against tourists, foreign and domestic.

“Among the pledges made was increased police visibility in hotspot areas as well as to train the existing tourist monitors as police reservists which will help serve as a force multiplier at tourist destinations,” said Sitole.

He said the MoU highlighted the seriousness with which the South African government viewed the safety of visitors to the country.

“We therefore want to make an earnest appeal to the South African society to mobilise against criminals committing these heinous deeds,” he said.

Meanwhile, police are calling on residents to contact SAPS if they have any information that could assist with their investigation.

They are urged to contact the SAPS Crime Stop number 0860010111, or information may be provided via the MySAPSApp. Callers/users may remain anonymous and all information will be treated with strictest confidence.

The Limpopo Tourism Agency has condemned the attack.

Limpopo Tourism Agency chief executive Sonto Ndlovu said any attack on tourists did damage to progress made by the security cluster to ensure that all tourists were safe in any place they visited in Limpopo.

“In our recent interaction with the tourism industry we were clear that tourism safety is among the priorities we have placed on our agenda. We were shocked by the manner of the attack - the dispossession and threat to the lives of tourists is unacceptable,” Ndlovu said.

The Mercury