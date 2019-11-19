Durban - The office the Provincial Commissioner has issued a warning to the public not to carry large amounts of cash after a man was robbed of an undisclosed amount of money in Florida Road.
Police said the man went to the bank at 10 am on Monday to deposit a large amount of cash.
“Whilst at a parking lot he was accosted by four unknown suspects while alighting from his vehicle.
“At gunpoint they searched and robbed him of an undisclosed amount of cash as well as a laptop,” said police.
No shots were fired and a case of robbery was opened at Berea SAPS.