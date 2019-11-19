Police warn public not to carry large sums of cash









File photo: Kat wilcox/Pexels. Durban - The office the Provincial Commissioner has issued a warning to the public not to carry large amounts of cash after a man was robbed of an undisclosed amount of money in Florida Road. Police said the man went to the bank at 10 am on Monday to deposit a large amount of cash. “Whilst at a parking lot he was accosted by four unknown suspects while alighting from his vehicle. “At gunpoint they searched and robbed him of an undisclosed amount of cash as well as a laptop,” said police. No shots were fired and a case of robbery was opened at Berea SAPS.

Police said the public must consider options that are lower risk.

“Carry as little cash as possible and consider making use of cellphone banking and internet transfers to pay accounts or ATMs to do the banking,” said police.

This warning was issued to prevent future robberies and killings for cash.



Below are the tips that will help minimise the chances of being the victim of robberies:



· Alternate the days and times on which you deposit cash

· Refrain from making cash deposits

· Never make your bank visits public, even to people close to you

· Do not openly display the money you are depositing while you are standing in the bank queue

· Avoid carrying money bags, briefcases or openly displaying your deposit receipt book

· It’s advisable to identify another branch nearby that you can visit to ensure that your banking pattern is not easily recognizable or detected

· If the amount of cash you are regularly depositing is increasing as your business grows, consider using the services of a cash management company

· Refrain from giving wages to your contract or casual labourers in full view of the public rather make use of wage accounts that can be provided by your bank

· Refrain from driving to the bank in your company branded vehicle on a typical ‘pay day’

· Consider arranging for electronic transfers of wages to your contract or casual labourers’ personal bank accounts.





The Mercury