10-year-old Nolwazi Xulu (front left) from St Anthony’s Primary School plays Sergeant Zithulele Mncwabe (front right), who is based at Durban Harbour and is a member of the KZN police chess team, during the KZN Police and Community Chess Challenge, held at the eThekwini Community Church this month.

DURBAN - More than 250 police officers, primary school pupils and members of the public participated in the KZN Police and Community Chess Challenge, held at the eThekwini Community Church earlier this month. The inaugural chess tournament, hosted by the KZN police chess team in partnership with non-profit organisation African Chess Kingdom, consisted of players from 11 chess clubs around Durban.

Sergeant Sifiso Xulu, the deputy chairperson of KZN Police Chess team and co-ordinator of the tournament, said this was an ongoing programme to deter crime and drug abuse.

“The main purpose of this event is to deter crime, drugs and other substance abuse while, at the same time, instilling discipline in young minds through the fun and fascinating game of chess,” said Xulu.

The tournament was divided into teams and open individual sections.

The champion of the KZN Police and Community Chess Challenge, in the team section, was Thanda Chess Club from Mthwalume, under the Umzumbe Municipality, while the open section champion was Sizwe Ndlovu.

Nolwandle Khumalo walked away with the best female player award and Rojah Soojay was the best under-14 player.

Xulu, who is also the marketing and developmental officer of the SAPS National Chess Association, said the children were happy to play against the police officers and bonded with them.

“This is crucial in helping them gain the confidence to engage with SAPS members on sensitive issues, such as abuse and other issues affecting them,” he said.

Xulu thanked educators for the role they played in making sure that the pupils were a part of the event.

In addition, Xulu explained that sport, in general, reduces the stress that police officers encounter daily.

“The rules applied in soccer, netball, rugby, chess and many other sporting codes teach us to be disciplined, tolerant and strategic, while also shaping our routine behaviour at work and in the community we live in,” he said.

Xulu encouraged SAPS members and educators to learn about the game of chess and promote it to children.

Furthermore, Xulu, who is based at Durban Harbour-Sea Control, said chess is an inclusive sport, which cuts across age, gender and disability restrictions.

He said the next tournament would be held around Youth Day, but the date was still to be confirmed.

“We encourage and welcome more support from sponsors, since this programme is ongoing.

“Together we can build a drug-free society,” said Xulu.

On behalf of the mayor’s office, councillor Thabani Luthuli from the eThekwini Municipality said the municipality backed the programme.

“The municipality is in support of this programme and would like it to grow from strength to strength,” said Luthuli.

THE MERCURY