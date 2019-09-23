SAPS and forensic teams combing the area for clues. Picture: Supplied

Durban - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate has launched an investigating into a shooting that left nine members of a gang dead. Ipid acting spokesperson, Sontaga Seisa, said they are investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting.

He said police responded to a tip off of an imminent armed robbery at Jeena Wholesalers in Isipingo.

#sapsKZN #SAPS members acted on intel & foiled a planned robbery in Isipingo. 7 Suspects died at the scene and a suspect (29) arrested. Various firearms, explosives & breaking implements were recovered from the deceased suspects. #TrioCrimes SWhttps://t.co/5taHlWp49a pic.twitter.com/OQkT4ZW2iH — SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) September 21, 2019

"In terms of the report, it is estimated that a total of 15 armed robbers arrived at the scene travelling in a minibus. It is further alleged that on arrival at the scene, the armed robbers noticed the presence of the police in the vicinity and immediately started to shoot at them. The police retaliated and after the shoot-out, it was confirmed that nine adult males were fatally wounded and one adult male was arrested by the police," Seisa said.

He said police reported that they recovered illegal rifle and explosives at the scene.

"Ipid is investigating the circumstances relating to the death of the nine adult males whose ages are still yet to be confirmed. Investigations are ongoing and no arrest have been made to date," he said.

Items seized at the scene. Picture: Supplied

A rifle recovered from the scene. Picture: Supplied





The Mercury