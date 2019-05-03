Thousands of municipal workers protest at Durban city hall on Thursday during a wildcat strike in which they are demanding increased wages. Picture: Bongani Mbatha/Africa News Agency(ANA)

DURBAN - The municipal workers’ strike in the eThekwini region is a result of political forces at play in the province before the elections, according to Umkhonto weSizwe veterans (MK) KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Themba Mavundla. He claimed MK vets were being used as scapegoats.

“This is linked to the eThekwini regional conference, which will take place after the elections.

“I do not know who is being targeted by these protests, but I am sure it will become clearer as we approach the conference,” Mavundla said.

A second wave of protests yesterday saw municipal workers, mainly in the water and sanitation department, once again gather outside city hall after shutting down major roads with refuse removal trucks, demanding to be heard by city officials.

Hundreds of workers have been on strike since the beginning of the week after news that former MK vets employed as general assistants by the city would be promoted from grade 4-level salaries to grade 10, raising their monthly salaries from about R9000 to R20000. Workers claimed they had been overlooked for the positions.

Mavundla denied this was the case.

He said the vets had been trained for the posts by the national Department of Water and Sanitation since 2013 before the project was handed to the city.

He said he was disappointed with the manner in which the protests were organised, as many of the veterans were members of the unions which were on strike. He claimed that strong political undertones were evident in the way the protests had played out, suggesting it was a jostle for crucial positions in the city after the elections.

He said the city had been in talks with the veterans and welcomed the task team appointed to look into the protocol used to determine the grading.

ANC KZN spokesperson Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said while it acknowledged the grievances, the lawlessness was not justified.

Yesterday, city manager Sipho Nzuza said the matter had been transferred to the central bargaining council. He said the city did not have jurisdiction on the matter and the council was a legitimate forum to handle the grievances.

“Discussions at bargaining council will commence on Monday and are expected to be concluded in 30 days,” he said.

Nzuza said the principle of no-work, no-pay would apply and that workers could face disciplinary action as the city had obtained an interdict making it unlawful to participate in strike action.

The Durban Chamber of Commerce chief executive, Palesa Phili, said they were concerned about the violent and destructive nature of the protests.

“The CBD is a critical business and commercial area and cannot be subjected to such disruption,” she said.

Speaking to The Mercury yesterday, eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede said she did not want to speculate about rumours that the strikes were caused by political forces. She said the strikes were related to administration and politics. She said that action would be taken against those officials who allowed the process (of upgrading) to go ahead without protocol being followed.

“I am awaiting a report from the task team. I want to be clinical in my approach and there is no doubt that if need be, heads will roll. We cannot allow for things to be done improperly,” she said.

The mayor further called on striking workers to return to work.

THE MERCURY