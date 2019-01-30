Protests in Mary Thiphe Road in Cato Crest. Suspected politically motivated land invasions are posing a serious threat to the city, with eThekwini Municipality raising concern it may drive away much-needed international investment. Pictures: Supplied.

DURBAN - Suspected politically motivated land invasions are posing a serious threat to the city, with eThekwini Municipality raising concern it may drive away much-needed international investment. The city raised concerns after more than 70 people invaded municipal land in Clare Estate, Durban, on Sunday and demarcated plots to build on.

Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said: “It is a very serious concern of ours as we believe there are political leaders in the community mobilising people to break the law. That is tantamount to treason.”

The most recent land grab in the city has had residents cowering in their homes in fear. One resident from Chiltern Drive, Clare Estate, who asked not to be named, said she was bearing the brunt of the invasion as land invaders who surrounded her property threatened to take her property too if she complained.

She said there had been incidents with land invaders since last year. During these a bullet had struck her window, both her dogs were killed and her home was stoned by panga-wielding men when she had called the police.

Community leader Yacoob Baig said he has been inundated with queries from Clare Estate residents who were “shocked and appear irate at this action”. He said he believed a serious confrontation between homeowners and land invaders was imminent.

“Lawful owners are being intimidated. The illegal land invasion appears to be politically motivated and organised. We must condemn these unlawful acts and call on law enforcement agencies to intervene and restore calm,” Baig said.

“These residents are law-abiding, tax-paying citizens who must be protected. I empathise with those who urgently require land for residential purposes, but they must follow due legal process.

“Political influence seems to underpin this land invasion and is a strategy to bolster support in the upcoming national elections.”

Baig said the residents’ constitutional rights were being violated.

“I call for swift mediation by law enforcement to remove the illegal land invaders, and if it can be proved that any political party incited these invasions, decisive action must be taken.”

The municipality said the land invasion was first reported on Sunday and its land invasion unit was closely monitoring the situation.

“We are a caring municipality but we cannot allow lawlessness to prevail. In as much as we recognise and protect human rights, we have an obligation to protect the community interest,” Mayisela said.

He added that the municipality was looking at robust measures to address land invasions by engaging various interest groups, including the police and criminal justice system in general, academics, civil society and other stakeholders.

Mayisela urged the public to report to enforcement authorities when they saw people breaking the law. Any invasion must be reported to the Security Management Unit on 0313114699, 0313114701/4667/4702.

“Call 0798218879 in an event that the other numbers are busy.”

- THE MERCURY