Political maturity shown after poll results announced

In spite of a heavy defeat in the 2024 elections, the ANC has demonstrated political maturity in the manner that it accepted the electoral results, civil society organisations have said. The elections concluded with no party receiving the outright majority of votes, as the leading party, the ANC, only scored just over 40%.

In a 400-seat Parliament, the ANC acquired 159 seats, a decline of 71 seats from the 2019 elections. Defend Our Democracy’s Zaakirah Vadi said it was important in a democracy that a governing party which formerly had majority rule, accepts defeat. “I do not think it is an issue in emerging democracies but US president Donald Trump did not accept the electoral results and his supporters went out and stormed the US capital,” said Vadi.

She said the period of coalition talks will be extremely important and political leaders will have to show maturity and leadership. Director of the School of Public Leadership at Stellenbosch University, Professor Zwelinzima Ndevu said it is still early days to make a conclusion on the maturity of the democracy. “We have seen a highly contested election from those in power and those who are not. However, it was a peaceful election where people were treating each other with respect. We can say democracy is maturing, not mature.”

“There are still challenges but I do not think it will get violent especially in KZN where three of the biggest political parties are dominant. South Africans have shown that they love their country and they value democracy.” Political analyst Zakhele Ndlovu said it was a good sign the results were accepted. “Even those who are not happy are showing political maturity in the (way) they handle their discontent.”