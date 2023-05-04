Political parties deliver food to KwaZulu-Natal schools

Durban – Political parties and municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal have donated food to schools in the province after challenges were experienced with the National Schools Nutrition Programme (NSNP). Some schools did not receive food at the start of the second quarter due to problems with the new system that the Department of Education implemented for the project.

Action SA provincial chairperson Zwakele Mncwango said it was initially an individual initiative but the party and business owners joined in. “What touched me the most was when I visited a certain school in Ntuzuma and when children came to ask for food there wasn’t any, you could see the pupils were hurt so I decided there had to be something I could do,’’ he said. “We will see how many schools we can help out as we can not deal with all the issues at once,’’ he said.

Mayor Queen Xulu of uMlalazi municipality in northern KZN said she had taken it upon herself to see where she can lend a hand. She said she had used some of her own funds and had also received funds from her party, the IFP. “Being in a small town at times we are sidelined, and as a mother I understood that there are so many children who rely on food being given out in schools as there is no alternative for.”