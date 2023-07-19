Political parties have mixed reaction after announcement that Putin will not attend BRICS summit

Durban - While the DA has welcomed the news that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the BRICS summit next month, the EFF said the announcement was not unexpected as it said the ANC government had failed to provide security guarantees to the Russian Federation. The Presidency issued a statement on Wednesday saying that Putin would not attend the summit, but the Russian Federation would be represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

On Tuesday, Ramaphosa said in a court affidavit, filed in response to an application brought by the DA, that he would not risk war with Russia by arresting Putin at the summit. The summit is scheduled to be held from August 22 to 24. The International Criminal Court (ICC), of which South Africa is a full member, issued a warrant of arrest against Putin and urged 123 countries who are signatories to the Rome Statute to arrest him for alleged war crimes related to the abduction of children from Ukraine.

The DA’s John Steenhuisen said the matter represented the party’s “victory” in the matter referring to the court challenge it had brought. “The DA firmly believes that no one, regardless of their position, should be above the law. Our commitment to the principles of justice, accountability, and adherence to international treaties won the day against the ANC and their Russian ally. “South Africa's reputation on the international stage and its commitment to upholding the rule of law were at stake in this matter. By standing firm on the need to adhere to our obligations under the Rome Statute and other international conventions, we have demonstrated our unwavering dedication to justice and human rights. The DA’s victory in this matter also safeguards our country’s economic interests.”

The EFF on the other hand said the announcement was not unexpected and said it was as a result of the “South African state’s reluctance to be firm on international matters”. “This outcome is not unexpected considering the lack of security guarantees by the ANC government to the Russian Federation, which failed to protect not only a strategic global partner but also a historical ally.” ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said the party welcomed the decision and hoped this would finally put the matter to rest.