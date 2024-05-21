Political parties in last push for majority in KZN

With less than nine days to go to the elections, political parties are stepping up their campaigns this week as they jostle to win the hearts and minds of the electorate.

The ANC, MK Party, DA, EFF, IFP and other smaller opposition parties have vowed to criss-cross KwaZulu-Natal and the country to woo the voters. Behind the scenes, mass mobilisation efforts have already been taking place to ensure that major political parties have a strong showing at their final rallies on the weekend. ANC KZN spokesperson Mafika Mndebele said with victory almost certain in KZN, their main focus now is the Siyanqoba Rally, which will be the party’s last rally before the elections. It will be held at the 94 000-capacity FNB Stadium on Saturday.

“KZN is for the ANC and nothing will change. Right now we are doing final touch-ups and we are focusing on our strongest voting district in the province. Our view is that in terms of campaigning we have done way better than our opponents, especially here in KZN, we are alone in the field. The ANC will retain KZN with a landslide. We are pushing for more people to go out and vote for the ANC. “If you look at the MKP they centralised their campaign around one man. The EFF is not effective enough in the province. On the other hand, the DA is out of touch and they have had one rally,” Mndebele said.

DA KZN provincial leader Francois Rodgers said they are intensifying their campaign as their leader, John Steenhuisen, will touch down in KZN to do his final campaign trail. Rodgers said the party will have its final Rescue SA Rally on Sunday at Willowmoore Park Stadium, Gauteng. “John Steenhuisen will be doing his campaign across eThekwini and Msunduzi. The party is ready to rescue the KZN province. Our troops are continuing with the campaigns until the commencement of the special votes, next week on Monday.

“For us, it’s all systems go, and we are ready to govern and serve people,” Rodgers said. The chairperson of the EFF in KZN, Mongezi Twala, said their Commander-in-Chief (CIC) Julius Malema has done an excellent job in convincing KZN voters to vote for the EFF. He said the party will hold its Tshela Thupa Rally on Saturday in Polokwane. “We are more than ready for next week, everything is set. We believe people will go out in numbers and vote for the EFF. We are their last hope. This coming Saturday all roads lead to Limpopo, where the CIC will deliver the last message to our voters. There is nothing that can stop us now,” said Twala.

The IFP will conclude its campaign with the Sizonqoba Closing Rally at the uMhlathuze Sports Complex Grounds, Richards Bay. IFP provincial chairperson Thami Ntuli, who is also the premier candidate, said the party has done everything to ensure the ousting of the ANC. He said the Mega Metro Rally they held at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Sunday was testament to that. “In terms of campaigning, we have done everything right. We now have visibility even in provinces like Limpopo. People, particularly of this province (KZN), have shown their trust in us and we believe that we will retain this province and bring back the glory days,” said Ntuli.