Political parties should fund food vouchers for the elderly with ‘their own money’, says Durban resident

A Durban resident says political parties must use their own money to pay for senior citizens vouchers because they abuse the process for political gain. Johan Smith was reacting to the controversy surrounding the issuing of food vouchers to the elderly by the eThekwini Municipality this festive season.

The municipality handed over close to 55 000 vouchers to the elderly this festive season, but the process has been mired in allegations of abuse and wrongdoing. “The Mercury” has reported recently that the process to give vouchers has been plagued by problems and allegations of misuse for political ends. It has also emerged that some of the residents were unable to use the vouchers because some of the vouchers had no money loaded. Smith said the eThekwini Municipality councillors should stop playing Father Christmas with ratepayers’ money.

“The eThekwini Municipality and its councillors are not Father Christmas to dish out vouchers from the money of ratepayers. “If the politicians feel generous they should give vouchers from their own pockets or out of the political party funds. After all, these vouchers were politicised by councillors and many deserving residents got nothing,” said Smith. Another Durban resident Jessica Naidoo detailed how she witnessed the process being abused, with those who are supposed to benefit being sidelined and vouchers being given to people who can afford, friends and family members of councillor. she said the councillors assistant also gave vouchers to his family members and friends.