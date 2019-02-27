DURBAN - Despite the blistering weather in the province’s capital yesterday, politicians did not disappoint on the red carpet at the opening of the sixth session of the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature. Traditional attire with a hint of modern trends appeared to be the theme of the event at the Pieter- maritzburg Royal Show Grounds.

The KZN MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Sihle Zikalala, turned heads when he arrived in leopard skin traditional Zulu attire.

Zikalala’s spokesperson, Bongani Tembe, said Zikalala was proud of his heritage and also wore the outfit at other cultural events.

Also in traditional attire was Dr Mantu Sishi, who wore a red and black outfit with colourful beadwork. She said she likes helping women in her community and acquired the services of a Hammarsdale co-operative to dress her for the annual event.

“No matter who you are or what your profession, you can’t run away from real African culture,” she said.

National Freedom Party MPL, Happy Khuzwayo, wore a striking light blue, pink and purple dress - a modern take on traditional clothing. “My dress was designed by Mam’Mashandu from Empangeni and I’m wearing western earrings,” said Khuzwayo.

VIP guest Nobuntu Boqwana, whose outfit was designed by Buyi Gwiji, said she wanted her accessories to stand out.

“I’m wearing a traditional dress, but I asked the designer to create accessories that look new. The designer also made the traditional Zulu hat I’m wearing, called inkehli,” said Boqwana.

DA MPL Sharon Hoosen opted for a classic look with a black sleeveless dress.

- THE MERCURY