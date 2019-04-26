TJ Gumede (IFP), Vusi Dube (ANC), Nicole Graham (DA) and Vusi Khoza (EFF) were invited to engage with the city’s homeless community at a dialogue at the Denis Hurley Centre. They are seen with political commentator Lukhona Mnguni. LEON LESTRADE African News Agency

DURBAN - Politicians are out of touch with the realities that come with living on the streets, including having your belongings burnt and taken away, sometimes on a daily basis. This was the sentiment expressed by members of the city’s homeless community after a dialogue with local politicians from the ANC, DA, EFF and IFP yesterday.

An engagement session was hosted at the Denis Hurley Centre where political representatives were given the opportunity to speak to the homeless on their plans to tackle the issue of homelessness that has plagued the city for the past five years.

TJ Gumede of the IFP, Vusi Dube of the ANC, Nicole Graham of the DA and Vusi Khoza of the EFF all agreed there was a need to root out corruption within the city and to work together with the homeless to build shelters and centres.

Graham said there was a need to set up centres that could house those people who were sent for rehabilitation so they were not sent back on to the streets where they would have easy access to drugs.

However, while each representative expressed concern around the issues of homelessness, many of those present at the dialogue said they believed that it was merely another talk shop.

One of the people who spoke to The Mercury, who did not want to be named, said politicians did not know what challenges the homeless faced.

“We are the ones being chased from area to area. They just came here to share their political stories,” the woman said.

Another woman, Zanele Mthiyane, said she had been living on the streets for more than seven years.

Mthiyane said she left home after a fight with her mother, who allegedly tried to poison her.

The petite 30-year-old woman said many of the homeless people living across the city simply wanted a place to call home.

“We are not all criminals. We just want to be able to live. For me, all I want is a place to bath and wash my clothes,” she said.

Mthiyane said she had no choice but to beg on the streets for money to pay for a bed at a local shelter.

Political commentator Lukhona Mnguni, who chaired the dialogue, said the concept of homeless people remained in the shadows of policy making within political parties.

“Some of the people on the panel today were even trying to adapt their political manifestos to include the word homeless. You realise that the word homeless does not even feature in their language,” he said.

Mnguni said some politicians, through their voluntary work, do have some exposure to the issue of homeless people but have not adapted it to their political party priorities.

He said there was a lot more work required by politicians to tackle the issues.

Denis Hurley Centre director and chairperson of the eThekwini Task Team on Homelessness Raymond Perrier said the dialogue was about getting politicians to see and acknowledge that those living on the street were also eligible voters.

THE MERCURY