KZN ANC says Motlanthe’s public censure of Ramaphosa is ‘out of order’

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal says former president Kgalema Motlanthe was out of line for again going public with his criticism of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s handling of the Phala Phala farm robbery scandal. In an interview at the weekend, Motlanthe called on Ramaphosa to take the ANC and the nation into his confidence about what happened.

Motlanthe said Ramaphosa’s failure to give a clear public explanation was damaging the Presidency and cast doubt and suspicion on the president. KZN ANC spokesperson Mafika Mndebele said Motlanthe was out of line for not using internal structures of the party to “deal with sensitive issues”. Mndebele said, as a province, they maintained their position of concern that leaders were attacking sitting ANC president Ramaphosa and the ANC publicly.

“We are not saying that matters should be kept hidden but who benefits if someone goes all out and ridicules the president? We are heading into the 2024 general elections and instead of sitting down and ironing out issues we see a rush to the media. “As a province we believe he should refrain from speaking publicly on sensitive matters.” Former spy boss Arthur Fraser laid criminal charges against Ramaphosa for allegedly not reporting a theft of $4 million (R72m) from the Phala Phala farm in February 2020 and for allegedly trying to cover it up.

A three-member panel, chaired by former Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo, was appointed by National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to assess whether Ramaphosa broke the law. The panel was set up following a motion by African Transformation Movement leader Vuyo Zungula for Ramaphosa’s removal. Ramaphosa had until yesterday to deliver his submission to the inquiry panel.