Questions over whether Ramaphosa will take action against executives named in Zondo report

Questions have arisen on how President Cyril Ramaphosa will deal with ANC chairperson and Mineral and Energy Affairs Minister Gwede Mantashe, Deputy Minister of State Security Zizi Kodwa, along with Thabang Makwetla and David Mahlobo who were all mentioned in the state capture report. Those who have criticised the party’s step-aside resolution for being used as a tool to deal with political opponents said they would be keeping a close eye on how Ramaphosa deals with those seen as being close to him.

On Sunday, Ramaphosa provided a response plan to the report of the Commission of Inquiry into allegations of State Capture, Corruption and Fraud that was chaired by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. He said he would “undertake a review of the positions of those members of his executive implicated in wrongdoing in the report and determine, on a case by case basis, whether or not any action ought to be taken”. The response plan also stated that the president’s response to the recommendations of the State Capture Commission “may include the implementation of a recommendation as set out in the report, the implementation of part of a recommendation or, where there is good reason, a decision not to implement a recommendation”.

Zondo in the state capture report said evidence provided at the inquiry showed that Mantashe was seen by the leadership of Bosasa as a “brilliant connection” but he added that there was no evidence of the company seeking to influence a particular official through Mantashe. Zondo also recommended that Ramaphosa consider Kodwa’s position because of his tainted relationship with controversial businessman and former EOH boss Jehan Mackay. The inquiry was told that Mackay funded Kodwa’s luxury holidays and also loaned him more than R1.7 million.

The report reads: “The commission said though it had not seen evidence to show impropriety on the part of Kodwa in relation to attempts by Mackay to induce him to interfere with procurement processes in the interest of EOH, due to time constraints it could not independently investigate if Kodwa may or may have not done anything to influence the awarding of tenders.” Both Mantashe and Kodwa have indicated that they will challenge the commission’s findings. Former deputy minister of justice and correctional services Makwetla was implicated at the commission by a former Bosasa employee who said he was tasked with installing security upgrades at various ministers’ and government officials’ homes. Makwetla has also rejected Zondo’s findings.

