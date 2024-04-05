Poll survey results: Voters share insight

Results of Independent Media and IOL’s first poll survey in the run-up to the national and provincial elections show that 75.1% of registered voters in Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban actually planned to vote on May 29. The news agencies commissioned African Innovation Research SA (AIRSA), a subsidiary of African Innovation Solutions, to conduct bi-weekly polls.

The results of the first poll survey using a sample of 1 000 respondents from the major cities were made available on Thursday. The respondents provided insights into their views on voter registration, the upcoming elections, perceptions of the presidency, preferences for the next president, party predictions, and youth-related issues. While the poll may not be reflective of the national sentiment, Independent Media and IOL have commissioned AIRSA to undertake a national poll in all nine provinces. The results will be made available towards the end of April.

The poll found: Voter registration and election participation: The majority of respondents, approximately 97.38%, are registered to vote, indicating a high level of civic engagement. However, a notable 2.62% are not registered. Out of the 1 000 respondents, 75.1% plan to vote in the upcoming elections. Perceptions of Cyril Ramaphosa’s presidency: Opinions on Ramaphosa’s performance vary. Ratings provided ranged from 0 to 10, with an average rating of approximately 4.345. While some respondents expressed approval or satisfaction with his presidency, just over half were critical, citing issues such as corruption, economic challenges, and lack of leadership.

Preferences for the next president: When asked who they would prefer as the next president, respondents provided a diverse range of names, including political figures, activists and individuals. The preferences for their choice for president, ordered from highest to lowest percentages, are as follows: – Julius Malema: 21.45% – Jacob Zuma: 21.45%

– Cyril Ramaphosa: 15.56% – John Steenhuisen: 5.26% – Velenkosini Hlabisa: 4.52%

– Chris Pappas: 4.10% – Herman Mashaba: 2.94% Party preference: The EFF emerged as the preferred party among respondents, with 20.6% indicating their preference for the party.

This is followed by the ANC with 19% of respondents. The newly formed MK Party comes in at 16.1%, with the DA on 10%. Additionally, 8% of respondents stated they wouldn’t vote. Other parties mentioned in the data include the IFP, Al Jama-ah, Rise Mzansi, United Democratic Movement (UDM), African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP), Build One South Africa (Bosa), ATM, Patriotic Alliance, and Cope. Youth issues: When it comes to championing youth issues, the EFF emerges as the clear favourite, with approximately 51.42% respondents indicating so. The ANC scored approximately 16.50%.

Independent Media editor-in-chief Adri Senekal de Wet said the poll helped to serve as a barometer for public opinion. “It’s our duty as a media organisation to delve deeper into these findings, ensuring our coverage is both insightful and reflective of the diverse voices within our society,” said Senekal de Wet. IOL editor Lance Witten said the poll provided South Africans with a unique opportunity to engage in meaningful discourse and reflection.