UMgungundlovu District deputy mayor Sbo Mabaso said the unregulated building activity was a serious challenge for the municipality.
Mabaso was speaking to The Mercury after a meeting with her infrastructure portfolio committee members in Howick yesterday. She said the committee had met to deal with the challenges of pollution caused by crumbling infrastructure, especially the issue of the Mpophomeni Wastewater Works, which collapsed last year.
The collapse flooded Midmar Dam with raw sewage, prompting warnings to people not to drink the water or to consume fish from the dam as it might be unsafe.
Less than a kilometre from Midmar Dam new homes have continued to be constructed on plots of land with no access to municipal services, increasing the risk of further pollution of the dam.