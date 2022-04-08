Poor KZN road conditions pose a threat to food security says Kwanalu

DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal Agricultural Union (Kwanalu) has said that the poor conditions of some roads and general infrastructure is stifling economic growth and poses a threat to food security. Kwanalu said that a severe lack of road maintenance and upgrading of roads was hindering, and in some cases completely preventing, the collection and supply of goods and services to and from agricultural and rural areas.

Some of the problem roads identified by Kwanalu include Bushman’s Nek Road (Underberg), Loteni Road (Himeville), Nottingham Road (Mooi River), R612 (Donnybrook) and Hella Hella Road (Richmond/Ixopo). Nottingham Road towards Dargle Picture: Supplied by Kwanalu

Sandy La Marque, Kwanalu’s CEO, said the catastrophic state of rural infrastructure, and in particular the roads, had a direct impact on trade, with poor agricultural and tourist routes throughout the province causing a significant knock-on effect for the economy. “The essential movement of goods and services is a critical factor to ensuring food security for all. The impact on the economy, the cost of doing business, the production of food, employment, safe and secure passage for all, the ability to move goods and services to markets and other destinations is under severe strain, all hindering opportunities for economic growth and sustainable and viable business prospects.” La Marque added that the results from a survey conducted in March in which participants were asked to rank the road conditions in their districts, showed that 76% of survey respondents reported poor conditions, listing life-threatening potholes, uneven road surfaces, a lack of gravel on road shoulders, alien species invasions along roads and overgrown vegetation blocking the line of vision as their major areas of concern.

“While 56% of respondents reported that there had been some road repairs and maintenance within the past year, 79% reported that repair contractors had provided poor quality services.” La Marque said that while Kwanalu was working hard to generate awareness, gain assistance and have rural roads in KZN prioritised with appropriate budgets, resources, and an ongoing commitment to address infrastructure matters, a collective effort was required. “To address the need for collective action at district level and to seek urgent action, Kwanalu will embark on a roads campaign. The campaign will look to work within the relevant structures from local, district, provincial and national levels.

“Kwanalu has already requested a meeting with KZN MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Peggy Nkonyeni, Department of Transport director-general Alec Moemi, and other relevant officials.” La Marque added that they were looking forward to engaging with officials on this matter. “Food matters little if we can’t get to communities. The movement of food, goods and services is critical for food security, employment and economic growth. Kwanalu and its affiliates across the province are ready to work together to find a common outcome that serves all in the agricultural and rural sector.”

La Marque said they would be hosting a Kwanalu webinar for its leadership on April 13, to provide legal and practical support and advice as a starting point. “Stakeholders from all levels of the value and supply chains are urged to take action in reporting poor road conditions to facilitate KZN’s infrastructural repairs and maintenance as a priority.” Kwanele Ncalane, the KZN Department of Transport spokesperson, said heavy rains in KZN had resulted in the poor condition of some roads.

“We did an assessment on damage caused to both gravel and tar roads, and it came to an estimate of R3 billion to repair roads and rehabilitate roads where necessary. We have taken it upon ourselves to launch Operation Siyazenzela, a massive programme that seeks to integrate internal resources to speedily maintain gravel roads that were recently damaged by floods. This programme is about building the internal capacity of the department to improve service delivery. We also have another project that will help rehabilitate tar roads.” Ncalane added that the department was committed to working with farmers, farming associations and all relevant stakeholders “so that the product value chain of agricultural production is not compromised”.