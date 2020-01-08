Poor school produces rich results again









Siyabonga Cele from Bizimali High School came first among the quintile 1 schools. Durban - Teachers at rural Bizimali High School in Nkandla believe that they have found a winning formula when it comes to producing top Grade 12 results after yet another sterling performance. When top performers were honoured by the Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga in Gauteng last night, among them was Siyabonga Cele from Bizimali, who was honoured for being first among the quintile 1 schools. Quintile 1 is the group of schools that caters for the poorest 20% of pupils. Cele received eight distinctions. Three fellow pupils achieved seven distinctions, seven pupils achieved six distinctions and six pupils got five. This was another proud moment for the school that continues to produce good results with minimum resources.

Until July last year, Bizimali had no electricity or running water.

The school is renowned for turning around the fortunes of troubled pupils, and its learners come from all over the country.

Cele and the school principal attributed the success of Bizimali High to hard work by pupils and commitment of teachers. Cele was joined by seven other pupils from KwaZulu- Natal who were also honoured by Motshekga in different categories.

“This still feels unreal to me, I can’t believe that I am here. When the call came that I had been invited, my parents could not believe it, as they never thought that this would happen to their child,” said Cele.

Cele, 20, from Ntshongweni outside Durban, said after hearing of the school’s reputation, he pleaded with his parents to allow him to go there.

He said when he arrived he was shocked by the state of the area.

“We didn’t have electricity and we had no running water, we had to fetch the water from the rivers.

“I thought I was smart, but when I arrived at the school I found pupils who were smarter than me. That made me pull up my socks and work much harder,” he said.

Cele credited the teachers for the performance of the pupils.

“The teachers there have the right way to teach.

“They are dedicated and they do everything with love.

“We have big classes at the school, but the teachers know every pupil there by name and they know the needs of each and every pupil in the class,” he said.

Cele said he was planning to study actuarial science at Wits University.

Bizimali High principal Ntandoyakhe Ntuli said being invited by the minister was a new record for the school.

“We always do well, but we’ve never been invited by the minister.”

Ntuli said the school’s success was rooted in making learning its form of entertainment.

“We are in the rural area, there are no recreational centres and we just make learning our entertainment. We are studying in the morning, in the afternoon, on weekends and on holidays.

“I know that besides Cele, there are many others at the school who have also received top marks,” he said.

