Popcru advocating for the reappointment of Minister Lamola

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) has called Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Ronald Lamola to be returned to the post once the new government is formed. It also called for the separation of the Department of Justice and Correctional Services into two separate ministries to create better focus and urgency in the two areas.

The union asked to be consulted on those who will be appointed to the police and justice clusters as ministers. Thulani Ngwenya, president of Popcru, said given the formidable challenges and high crime rates facing law enforcement, the cluster urgently needs experienced government leaders who understand the criminal justice environment and systems. “We need leaders with whom we can engage and partner, and who understand the issues at play, so that we can drive progress and strengthen the fight against crime.

“It is time for South Africa to step forward, not backward, which requires calm, focused, true leadership. “People are sick and tired of the current state of affairs, as demonstrated by the recent election’s poor voter turnout. “So, as the voice of public servants who operate in this space, Popcru is demanding that the government consult with us before -- and not after -- appointing their new ministers, so that we can share our guidance on how we envisage the future of the departments.”

Popcru is also advocating for the reappointment of Minister Lamola. “By working closely with Minister Lamola, we have made great strides in self-sustainability programmes at prisons over the past few years. “Today, inmates are gaining skills in areas ranging from brick manufacturing and furniture-making to agriculture, while producing goods for the benefit of correctional facilities and the state.

“This has reduced the cost of prisons, while empowering inmates, reducing violence, and supporting prisoner rehabilitation,” said the union. Popcru also called for the separation of the Department of Justice and Correctional Services into two separate ministries. “We need one separate ministry that is specifically concerned with court legislation, which is an enormous task,” it said.