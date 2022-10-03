Port of Durban hosts 300 pupils for maritime career open day

Durban – Transnet National Ports Authority celebrated World Maritime Day by hosting 300 pupils from primary schools across Durban. Durban port manager Mpumi Dweba–Kwetana said the aim of the career day was to raise awareness about the many maritime careers available, with the hope of planting a “maritime seed” at an early stage of the pupils’ education.

She said the career open day, which took place on September 29, formed part of the World Maritime Day commemoration, which was hosted by the International Maritime Organisation under the theme "New technologies for greener shipping". “In collaboration with the eThekwini Maritime Museum and sister operating division Transnet Port Terminals (TPT), learners were taken through the different maritime careers available at Transnet, as well as the significance of World Maritime Day.” Dweba–Kwetana said industry professionals at the event included the Port of Durban’s first female commercial diver, marine pilots, vessel traffic controllers, tug masters and dredge masters.

Dweba Kwetana said schools that attended the event included Kwathabo Combined in Kwamakhutha, Sekelani Primary in uMlazi, KwaMyeza Primary in Hammarsdale, Wiggins Primary in Mayville, and Thandokuhle Primary in KwaMashu. “The maritime industry offers so many opportunities. As the Port of Durban, we remain committed to creating awareness about the various career opportunities available in the port, through platforms such as the career open days.” Roxanne Manikkam, Port of Durban’s first female diver and one of the presenters at the event, said she encouraged pupils to take an interest in a maritime career at a young age.

“It’s very important for learners to get exposure to such careers at a young age so that the choice of selecting subjects in high school is much easier, as the learners would have been made aware of the type of career opportunities available to them.” The day ended with a tour of the Maritime Museum – led by the eThekwini Municipality – where pupils got to learn about maritime history and see some of the oldest ships on display at the museum. THE MERCURY