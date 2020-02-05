As for the country's two principal ports, Durban and Richards Bay, they are less than encouraging. In fact, it would not be wrong to suggest that the once great port of Durban is firmly in the doldrums, and in case any reader is not sure what that means, it is a polite way of saying that the port is stagnating.
Why that should be the experts can debate over. Is it simply a reflection of the lack of growth in the country's economy, or are there other factors, some perhaps sinister and rooted in corruption, that see traffic being lost to the port and city because of inefficiencies in port and terminal operations or the rank bad management of a deteriorating situation?
Some of the issues affecting the port were documented on these and other pages throughout last year, with little evidence of any great long-term improvement. How much of the traffic that should have entered or left the country through Durban and Richards Bay, was instead diverted to other ports or simply lost completely, is also anyone's guess. It’s certainly something difficult to estimate, for there are few public records that reveal these diversions and one has to mostly rely on anecdotal evidence.
The most obvious port to benefit from diverted container traffic is Ngqura, but statistics do not provide any clear indication that the Eastern Cape port has benefited from the Durban Container Terminal in any meaningful way. The increase in overall volumes at Ngqura come from the growth of bulk and break-bulk cargoes and not containers, which is the cargo type that would mostly be diverted from Durban.