Portfolio committee orders Ugu to submit new water plan
The KwaZulu-Natal South Coast entity appeared before the national portfolio committee on co-operative governance and traditional affairs last week. It was ordered to address the problems identified by members of the committee and report back next week.
The committee said it had been briefed by the council after receiving a petition from DA MPL Rishigen Viranna.
The municipality has been struggling to supply water to large parts of its area, with residents in towns, including Harding and Hibberdene, living without water. There were reports this week that a hospital was forced to evacuate some patients to Durban because of water problems.
Previously, the council claimed it was owed millions of rand in payments by residents, saying this had affected its ability to repair infrastructure.
Viranna said the municipality was beset by problems and should be placed under administration.
The committee said the municipality’s report was not a true reflection of the situation on the ground. It had questioned it on its decision to fire 121 workers, to criminally charge 14 shop stewards, and the negative impact this had on the council’s functioning.
The committee asked for a master plan to be submitted by tomorrow, with a comprehensive report in response to questions raised.
Committee chairperson Faith Muthambi said the municipality “has simply failed its people”.
Municipality spokesperson France Zama said work was under way to restore water to areas but pipes were being sabotaged.
