Portfolio committee orders Ugu to submit new water plan

Durban - Ugu District Municipality has been slammed by the national government for presenting an unrealistic plan to resolve its water crisis.

The KwaZulu-Natal South Coast entity appeared before the national portfolio committee on co-operative governance and traditional affairs last week. It was ordered to address the problems identified by members of the committee and report back next week.

The committee said it had been briefed by the council after receiving a petition from DA MPL Rishigen Viranna.

The municipality has been struggling to supply water to large parts of its area, with residents in towns, including Harding and Hibberdene, living without water. There were reports this week that a hospital was forced to evacuate some patients to Durban because of water problems.

Previously, the council claimed it was owed millions of rand in payments by residents, saying this had affected its ability to repair infrastructure.