DURBAN - A state of the art library will officially be opened by the MEC of Arts, Culture, Sport and Recreation in Portshepstone on Thursday. MEC Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi, who will be handing Port Shepstone library over to the Ray Nkonyeni Municipality said the the library is centrally positioned and addresses the needs of the community to have a library that is more accessible in terms of proximity and content.

“The library will be a haven for its patrons from young ones learning to read and write, to job seekers who will have access to the use of computers with free internet,” said Sithole-Moloi.

Department spokesperson Mthobisi Makhathini said the library was built with the “citizen of the future in mind” as it tackles, in a new way, the ever-growing illiteracy and poverty problem the nation faces.

“This new three-storey building is filled with information ranging from analog to digital, such as a wide selection of books, computers for internet access, a cyber cafe and a gaming zone among others,” said Makhathini.

He said there are study rooms for those in need of a secluded study environment as well as meeting rooms.

“Those patrons in need of recreational space to relax, the library provides gaming rooms allocated for children and teenagers. These games are both recreational and educational,” said Makhathini.

Makhathini further explained that the library accommodates people with disabilities.

“It has facilities such as access ramps for the physically disabled and a mini library for the blind, along with equipment to help them have full library experience,” he said.

He added that the group activities rooms are designated for use by individuals that need to do activities that have a physical demand such as gym, sporting activities, and yoga.

THE MERCURY