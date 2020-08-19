Positive recovery rate shows SA is moving past Covid-19 peak: Mkhize

Durban - With South Africa's recovery rate now sitting at just above 80%, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has confirmed that the country is moving away from the peak of Covid-19.

According to Mkhize, the steady recovery rate is a positive sign.

Speaking at the release of the UNDP's Socio-Economic Impact Assessment of Covid-19 on South Africa, Mkhize said SA was beyond the inflection point.

He said despite the cumulative number of cases approaching the 600 000 mark and an increase in the mortality rate, the country's numbers, when compared to statistics in other countries, was relatively low.

"With 82% of recoveries nationally and some provinces showing 90% recoveries, it is very positive. Therefore it is the right time to start considering what needs to be done as we move towards a risk-adjusted approach towards normality," he said.