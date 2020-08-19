Positive recovery rate shows SA is moving past Covid-19 peak: Mkhize
Durban - With South Africa's recovery rate now sitting at just above 80%, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has confirmed that the country is moving away from the peak of Covid-19.
According to Mkhize, the steady recovery rate is a positive sign.
Speaking at the release of the UNDP's Socio-Economic Impact Assessment of Covid-19 on South Africa, Mkhize said SA was beyond the inflection point.
He said despite the cumulative number of cases approaching the 600 000 mark and an increase in the mortality rate, the country's numbers, when compared to statistics in other countries, was relatively low.
"With 82% of recoveries nationally and some provinces showing 90% recoveries, it is very positive. Therefore it is the right time to start considering what needs to be done as we move towards a risk-adjusted approach towards normality," he said.
On Tuesday, the country was officially downgraded to level 2 of the national lockdown which was implemented in March this year.
As per the latest figures from the Health Ministry, there are 592 144 confirmed cases of Covid-19 with 12 264 deaths reported. The recoveries now stand at 485 468.
Gauteng continued to record the highest number of confirmed cases, with 200 949 cases recorded as per the latest figures from the Health Ministry.
KwaZulu-Natal followed closely behind with 106 565 cases and the Western Cape with 102 739 cases.
Despite the country moving to level 2, residents are urged to continue to follow strict safety protocols which include wearing a cloth mask when leaving the house, the washing of hands/use of a hand sanitizer and keeping a social distance of at least 1.5m.
The Mercury