Post Office launches online vehicle licence renewals with free collection or R75 for delivery

THE SA Post Office (Sapo) has announced the launch of an online service for motorists to renew motor vehicle licences from any mobile electronic device for collection from a post office counter or to be delivered to your door. Sapo spokesperson Johan Kruger said the full renewal process, including payment, will be done online, leaving only the last step of accessing the actual disc.

He said this will be done in one of two ways: “The SA Post Office can deliver the disc to the customer at an affordable delivery fee or the disc can be collected from a post office counter,” said Kruger. Kruger said payment would be done safely and securely through Masterpass, which the user can download from the Google Play Store for Android devices and the Apple App Store for Apple devices.

“No commission is charged on the renewal transaction. The cost of delivery to door is R75 and there is no charge to the customer when it is collected from a Post Office counter,” he said. He said the customer will receive an SMS when the disc arrives at the destination Post Office for collection or when it goes out for delivery. “Turnaround time is three working days, while it may be up to two days longer for outlying areas,” advised Kruger.

Kruger said the service is currently available for vehicle owners in all provinces of South Africa except the Western Cape. “The SA Post Office is working to extend the service to this province as well,” he said. Sapo said this online service will be offered in addition to the renewal service at selected post office branches and customers will still be able to renew their vehicle licences at these branches.

“Customers who renew a vehicle licence at a post office branch receive the new disc immediately,” said Kruger. Kruger said Sapo has taken all the necessary steps to ensure that customer data is secure. “The SA Post Office also offers bulk motor vehicle licence renewal for fleet operators and business, both big and small. This service entails the collection of all necessary documentation from company premises, taking them back to the post office for processing, printing of the discs and delivery back to the offices of the customer,” he said.