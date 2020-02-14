Uncollected rubbish is piling up on streets, roads are littered with potholes, street lights are broken and buildings are not maintained.
Questions are now being raised as to whether service delivery will improve as the municipality looks in earnest to appoint a city manager, a post vacant since last year.
Candidates being touted for the position include former Msunduzi municipal manager Mxolisi Nkosi and Madoda Khathide, a former municipal manager in Ladysmith.
The Mercury visited the city this week and the sights were not pleasant. Coming off the N3, at the Chota Motala off-ramp, East Street was filthy.