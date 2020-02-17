Power cuts hit the economy by more than R2bn over a 24-hour period









Load shedding phases over a period of 24 hours costs the South African economy more than R2bn, according to energy expert Ted Blom. File image: DENIS FARRELL, AP Durban - Load shedding phases over a period of 24 hours costs the South African economy more than R2bn, according to energy expert Ted Blom. Blom was speaking after a weekend of blackouts that resulted in South Africans having to navigate between stage 2 and 3 load shedding. Eskom moved from stage 2 to stage 3 on Saturday despite some generating units returning to service. The power utility said the implementation of stage 3 helped to reduce the usage of its emergency diesel reserves and replenished hydro-pumped storage scheme levels. “Due to the unreliable and unpredictable generating plant, the stage of load shedding may change at short notice in order to protect the grid,” Eskom said in a statement.

On Sunday, the schedule returned to stage 2. However, Eskom warned that although the system had improved, any changes could result in the stage of load shedding changing at short notice.

“There is a possibility of increased load shedding over the next 18 months as we are conducting critical maintenance to restore the ageing plant to good health,” said Eskom.

“Load shedding for 24 hours costs the economy more than R2bn,” Blom said.

He added that if Eskom and the government really cared about the economy and its citizens, they would avoid load shedding altogether by importing turbine electricity power.

Blom said this form of power could be delivered within 48 hours and run at a cost cheaper than Eskom’s diesel turbines to make up the electricity shortfall.

“In order to create space for Eskom to do proper catch-up maintenance and refurbishment, we need to import around 5 GW for the refurbishment period, which De Ruyter (Eskom chief executive André de Ruyter) says will be completed in 18 months,” he said. Pietermaritzburg and Midlands Chamber of Commerce chief executive Melanie Veness said: “Predictability is a business imperative, without predictability it is impossible to operate effectively.

“How do you plan shifts or protect your equipment?” Veness asked.

She said although President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement about the self-generation of electricity was encouraging, the shortfall in capacity would need to be addressed immediately.

“We need to see decisive action with regards to fixing Eskom,” she said.

For example, Veness said, Eskom was “bloated” staff-wise and coal costs were still ridiculously high.

“There doesn’t appear to be any real will to address issues like this. Action and accountability are necessary for confidence that the problems at Eskom are being addressed,” she said.

